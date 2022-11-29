Forbes' '30 Under 30' list honors rising stars in healthcare

Forbes on Nov. 29 released its annual "30 Under 30" list honoring young professionals in 20 categories, including healthcare.

For the list, the magazine collaborated with multiple judges, including Victor Lopez-Carmen, a medical student who founded a program for Indigenous students interested in healthcare at Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital; Michelle Davey, co-founder and CEO of telehealth company Wheel; Hemant Taneja, a managing partner at General Catalyst; and Helen Sabzevari, PhD, president and CEO of Precigen, a biopharmaceutical company.

The 2023 healthcare-focused list features individuals focused on "saving lives and creating a more equitable future," according to Forbes.

Here are the honorees who made the 2023 healthcare "30 Under 30" list:

Note: The list includes individual honorees who are part of co-founder groups

Giovanna Abramo, 29, co-founder, Plenna

Aadil Ali, 28, clinical scientist, Traferox Technologies

TJ Ademiluyi, 27, co-founder, Alaffia Health

Alfredo Andere, 24, co-founder, Latch Bio

Amira Barkal, 29, principal founder, Pheast Therapeutics

Alison Burkland, 28, co-founder, Nanopath

Jessica Chao, 29, co-founder, LingoHealth

Briana Chen, 28, postdoctoral fellow, Columbia University (New York City)

Jake Cooper, 28, co-founder, Grow Therapy

Jared Dauman, 27, co-founder, Soda Health

Ahmed Elsayyad, 29, co-founder, Ostro

Elliot Fisher, 28, co-founder, Curi Bio

Ed Gaussen, 28, co-founder, Mantra Health

Kyle Giffin, 24, co-founder, Latch Bio

Ankit Gupta, 27, co-founder, Reverie Labs

Shu Jiang, 29, associate professor, Washington University School of Medicine (St. Louis)

Jonah Kallenbach, 27, co-founder, Reverie Labs

Manoj Kanagaraj, 28, co-founder, Grow Therapy

Cavan Klinsky, 26, co-founder, Healthie

Joe Landolina, 29, co-founder, Cresilon

Vincent Lopez, 28, founder, Parker Health

Blake Mandell, 28, co-founder, Transcend Therapeutics

Mack Mazeski, 29, founding team member, DxTx Pain and Spine

Niema Moshiri, 29, assistant teaching professor, University of California San Diego

Kevin Parker, 28, co-founder, Cartography Biosciences

Nikhil Patel, 23, founder, Craniometrix

Owen Prunskis, founding team member, DxTx Pain and Spine

Dina Radenkovic, 27, co-founder, Gameto

Saumya Sao, 24, co-founder, The Violet Project by Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore)

Gregory Sepich-Poore, 29, co-founder, Micronoma

Peeyush Shrivastava, 26, co-founder, Genetesis

Katie-Rose Skelly, 29, co-founder, Known Medicine

Felix Wong, 29, co-founder, Integrated Biosciences

Kenny Workman, 23, co-founder, Latch Bio

Joan Zhang, 27, co-founder, Arise

To access the full list, click here.