Forbes' '30 Under 30' list honors rising stars in healthcare

Forbes on Nov. 29 released its annual "30 Under 30" list honoring young professionals in 20 categories, including healthcare.
For the list, the magazine collaborated with multiple judges, including Victor Lopez-Carmen, a medical student who founded a program for Indigenous students interested in healthcare at Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital; Michelle Davey, co-founder and CEO of telehealth company Wheel; Hemant Taneja, a managing partner at General Catalyst; and Helen Sabzevari, PhD, president and CEO of Precigen, a biopharmaceutical company.
The 2023 healthcare-focused list features individuals focused on "saving lives and creating a more equitable future," according to Forbes.
Here are the honorees who made the 2023 healthcare "30 Under 30" list:
Note: The list includes individual honorees who are part of co-founder groups
- Giovanna Abramo, 29, co-founder, Plenna
- Aadil Ali, 28, clinical scientist, Traferox Technologies
- TJ Ademiluyi, 27, co-founder, Alaffia Health
- Alfredo Andere, 24, co-founder, Latch Bio
- Amira Barkal, 29, principal founder, Pheast Therapeutics
- Alison Burkland, 28, co-founder, Nanopath
- Jessica Chao, 29, co-founder, LingoHealth
- Briana Chen, 28, postdoctoral fellow, Columbia University (New York City)
- Jake Cooper, 28, co-founder, Grow Therapy
- Jared Dauman, 27, co-founder, Soda Health
- Ahmed Elsayyad, 29, co-founder, Ostro
- Elliot Fisher, 28, co-founder, Curi Bio
- Ed Gaussen, 28, co-founder, Mantra Health
- Kyle Giffin, 24, co-founder, Latch Bio
- Ankit Gupta, 27, co-founder, Reverie Labs
- Shu Jiang, 29, associate professor, Washington University School of Medicine (St. Louis)
- Jonah Kallenbach, 27, co-founder, Reverie Labs
- Manoj Kanagaraj, 28, co-founder, Grow Therapy
- Cavan Klinsky, 26, co-founder, Healthie
- Joe Landolina, 29, co-founder, Cresilon
- Vincent Lopez, 28, founder, Parker Health
- Blake Mandell, 28, co-founder, Transcend Therapeutics
- Mack Mazeski, 29, founding team member, DxTx Pain and Spine
- Niema Moshiri, 29, assistant teaching professor, University of California San Diego
- Kevin Parker, 28, co-founder, Cartography Biosciences
- Nikhil Patel, 23, founder, Craniometrix
- Owen Prunskis, founding team member, DxTx Pain and Spine
- Dina Radenkovic, 27, co-founder, Gameto
- Saumya Sao, 24, co-founder, The Violet Project by Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore)
- Gregory Sepich-Poore, 29, co-founder, Micronoma
- Peeyush Shrivastava, 26, co-founder, Genetesis
- Katie-Rose Skelly, 29, co-founder, Known Medicine
- Felix Wong, 29, co-founder, Integrated Biosciences
- Kenny Workman, 23, co-founder, Latch Bio
- Joan Zhang, 27, co-founder, Arise
To access the full list, click here.