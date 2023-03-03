Cleveland Clinic, Ascension, Kaiser among 42 health systems chosen for $50M innovation project

Forty-two hospitals and health systems have signed on to a new $50 million innovation initiative from the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute, which was created by the ACA in 2010.

The Health Systems Implementation Initiative aims to share research and best practices for evidence-based clinical innovation. The projects are led by a variety of C-suite leaders, including chief medical information officers and chief innovation officers.

The organizations are:

AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.)

Advocate Aurora Health (Milwaukee)

Ascension (St. Louis)

Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.)

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Cincinnati Hospital Children's Medical Center

Cleveland Clinic

CommonSpirit Health (Chicago)

Corewell Health (Grand Rapids and Southfield, Mich.)

Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.)

Geisinger (Danville, Pa.)

Harris Health System (Bellaire, Texas)

HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

Inova Health System (Falls Church, Va.)

Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City)

Iowa City (Iowa) VA Medical Center

Jefferson Health (Philadelphia)

Kaiser Permanente Southern California (Pasadena)

MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.)

Mercy (Chesterfield, Mo.)

Montefiore Health System (New York City)

Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)

Northwestern Memorial HealthCare (Chicago)

OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.)

Phoenix Children's Hospital

Queen's Medical Center (Honolulu)

Saint Luke's Health System (Kansas City, Mo.)

San Francisco Health Network

Stanford Medicine (Palo Alto, Calif.)

Temple University Health System (Philadelphia)

University of Chicago Medicine

University of Missouri Health Care (Columbia)

University of Nebraska Medical Center (Omaha)

University Hospitals (Cleveland)

UCSF Health (San Francisco)

University of Florida Health System

UPMC (Pittsburgh)

UW Health (Madison, Wis.)

Valleywise Health (Phoenix)

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)

WellSpan Health (York, Pa.)