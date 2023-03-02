42 systems strive for quicker adoption of evidence-based care

Forty-two health systems are aiming to accelerate the healthcare industry's adoption of evidence-based clinical research through a $50M initiative backed by The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute.

Participating systems — including Cleveland Clinic, St. Louis-based Ascension and Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health — will create and implement strategies to more quickly adopt new evidence that informs healthcare delivery. At present, there is an estimated 17-year delay between the publication of new research and its adoption by healthcare providers.

Each health system is eligible for up to $500,000 to support these efforts as part of PCORI's first round of funding.

The 42 health systems represent 800 hospitals across 41 states and Washington, D.C. Together, the organizations serve 79 million patients — nearly one-fourth of the U.S. population.



See the full list of participating health systems here.