Beth Israel Lahey Health to roll out 'hospital at home' at 10 hospitals

Cambridge, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health plans to roll out "hospital at home" at 10 hospitals, with the first program launching later in August.

"Massachusetts is capacity constrained in probably most of our acute care hospitals. And that's not just our health system," Sue Stempek, vice president of hospital at home for Beth Israel Lahey Health, told Becker's. "Also, the quality metrics that are being demonstrated in the literature for patients that can be served in this model are very clear."

Beth Israel Lahey Health is partnering with hospital-at-home company Medically Home on the program, which will allow acute-care patients to be treated at home for such conditions as COPD, congestive heart failure, urinary tract infections, cellulitis, and respiratory infections such as COVID and pneumonia. At least 290 hospitals and 125 systems across 37 states now provide acute care at home.

Patients get a tablet, a broadband-connected phone and an alert button, as well as any medical equipment and drugs they need for their "hospital-at-home stay." Meals are delivered to them. Virtual care staffers will be located at a centralized command center.

"Patients are able to remain more mobile, have care customized to them, and in general, recover with less need for readmission to the hospital setting," Ms. Stempek said. "We certainly feel it's our responsibility to provide this high-quality opportunity to be hospitalized in this manner if they're clinically able."

She said the health system was concerned about staffing challenges when it started building the program. "Colleagues who want to serve in these roles are genuinely energized about the why and the ability to serve patients in this unique way," she said. "Their drive to become involved in this is genuine and mission-driven. So we have a very committed and energized workforce focusing on this type of care."

CMS approved a waiver for the programs in February. The first one will be at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, Mass., starting in August, with Beverly (Mass.) Hospital and Winchester (Mass.) Hospital later in 2023 and programs coming in the future at these facilities, all in Massachusetts:

— Beth Israel Deaconess Plymouth

— Beth Israel Deaconess Needham

— Beth Israel Deaconess Milton

— Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)

— New England Baptist Hospital (Boston)

— Mount Auburn Hospital (Cambridge)

— Anna Jaques Hospital (Newburyport)