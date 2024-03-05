Best Buy supplies at-home tech to 8 of largest health systems

Best Buy says it now supplies care-at-home technology to eight of the largest U.S. health systems.

The tech retailer has made "hospital at home" a big part of its strategy for Best Buy Health, striking deals last year with Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham, Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health and Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger.

"Our care-at-home platform is now being used in eight of the top 20 health systems in the U.S.," Best Buy CEO Corie Barry said in a Feb. 29 earnings call.

Other partners include Worcester, Mass.-based UMass Memorial Health, Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare, and Mount Sinai Health System and NYU Langone Health, both based in New York City.

Ms. Barry said the partnerships are driving Best Buy Health's improved profitability, and that she expects the company's healthcare arm — while still a small part of the organization — to grow faster than the core business in fiscal 2025.

Leaders of three of the largest hospital-at-home programs told Becker's for a December story that they use Best Buy technology for the care model.