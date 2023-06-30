Becoming more like Netflix, Starbucks: 3 predictions on where hospital-at-home goes next

As hospital-at-home has gained popularity, with a third more consumers getting healthcare remotely compared to pre-pandemic years, this type of care is only expected to grow, 7WireVentures wrote June 29.

Here are three predictions from the healthcare venture capital firm on where health-at-home is going next:

1. Demand will grow to the point where value-based approaches will reign. These models will "keep providers accountable for cost and outcomes'' while integrating technologies that integrate with EHRs, including synchronized care, data collection, and care gaps identifications. The winning programs will combine "existing disparate solutions, clinician types, specialites and modalities."

2. Incumbent healthcare providers will expand these offerings. As disruptors like CVS, Amazon and Walmart have acquired companies that allow patients to get care at home (Signify Health, One Medical and MeMD, respectively) health systems have to respond. For instance, Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System combined in the spring with AccentCare to form the larger home and health provider in south Texas.

3. Providers will glean insights from all the patient data, providing more personalized care. Healthcare will use predictive analytics to rise to the level of personalization that companies like Netflix and Starbucks have already perfected. The metrics will also include social determinants of health, helping patients get "more informed, appropriate and holistic healthcare."