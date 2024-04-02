AI, smart beds among tech at new $868M hospital

A new $868 million hospital in New Jersey is equipped with the latest digital technology including artificial intelligence and smart beds, NJBIZ reported April 1.

The 370-bed, 910,000-square-foot Valley Hospital opens April 14 in Paramus, N.J., replacing Ridgewood, N.J.-based Valley Health System's flagship campus.

The seven-story building will feature in-room, AI-powered ambient monitoring to prevent falls, according to NJBIZ. The platform uses sensors, computer vision and smart lanyards to detect when patients are getting out of bed and chair, alerting staffers who have a live view of stick-figure renderings of the patients.

Rooms also feature 75-inch televisions that allow for virtual visits, patient education, displays of care team and appointment information, and communication with loved ones, the news outlet reported. Patients can also order room service on the TV or accompanying bedside tablet.

Health systems have been building new hospitals with the future of digital care in mind, such as Mayo Clinic's $5 billion expansion in Rochester, Minn.

"Today marks the culmination of a vision Valley has long had to offer our community the most technologically advanced, beautifully designed and constructed, sustainable, patient-friendly facility," Valley Health System CEO Audrey Meyers said at a March 22 ribbon-cutting.