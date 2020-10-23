Michigan to fund infection control training for direct care workers

The Michigan Department of Public Health and Human Services will provide $50,000 in COVID-19 relief funding to make free infection control training available for direct care workers, the state said Oct. 22.

Impart Alliance, a research team at Michigan State University in East Lansing, will use the funding to develop infection control training curriculum as part of a larger effort to strengthen the state's direct care workforce. Training is meant to provide home- and community-based service program workers with enhanced infection prevention skills and resources.

Such training is currently only required for employees working in nursing facilities.

"Without proper training on infection control, direct care workers could unknowingly transfer COVID-19 or other infectious diseases from client to client, and put themselves, their families and the greater community at risk," Kate Massey, senior deputy director of MDHHS' Medical Services Administration said in a news release.

Training will be available for direct care workers in December.

