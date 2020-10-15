West Virginia hospital outbreak tied to 59 COVID-19 cases

Fifty-nine cases have been reported in a COVID-19 outbreak at Huntington, W.Va.-based Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital as of Oct. 14, reports WV MetroNews.

Thirty-five employees and 24 patients have tested positive for the virus at the state-operated psychiatric hospital, State Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch said during an Oct. 14 news briefing.

"We have developed a unit that is COVID-positive-only to make sure those individuals are protected and isolated from other patients in the facility, and we have a unit that is set up for individuals who might be exposed so they are isolated as well," Mr. Crouch said.

Facility-wide testing took place Oct. 14, and despite contact tracing, officials cannot identify a source of the spread, a department spokesperson told WV MetroNews.

A nurse employed at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman died earlier this month from COVID-19

More articles on infection control:

Coronavirus can survive 28 days on some surfaces

Sturdy Memorial Hospital COVID-19 cluster cases jump 10 in week

OSHA fines 28 US hospitals, nursing homes for COVID-19 safety violations

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.