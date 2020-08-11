900+ students, staff in Georgia school district to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

A Georgia school district has told 925 students and staff to quarantine a week after schools reopened, according to NBC affiliate WXIA.

Thus far, there have been 59 positive cases confirmed among students and staff in Cherokee County School District, about 45 miles north of Atlanta. The district has been conducting contact tracing based on positive test results to determine who must quarantine for two weeks.

Woodstock, Ga.-based Etowah High School will be closed until Aug. 31 after 14 confirmed cases and 15 pending, said Superintendent Brian Hightower, DO.

For each case, the district is sending letters home with parents informing them of the positive cases and how many people must quarantine.

Gov. Brian Kemp said Aug. 10 that he had been in contact with several local superintendents. He said the leaders had expected issues and he believed the week went "real well."

