Don't forget about Ebola guidelines, CDC warns healthcare organizations

The CDC is reminding U.S. healthcare providers about its Ebola infection control guidelines in light of new outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Guinea, according to AHA News.

CDC resources include guidelines for screening patients, cleaning and disinfecting patient care areas and emergency procedures for people who've been in close contact with someone who may have Ebola, among other topics.

In late February, the agency also implemented travel restrictions for people entering the U.S. from countries facing Ebola outbreaks.



As of March 3, Guinea has reported 17 cases and eight deaths, according to the World Health Organization. Congo had reported 11 cases and four deaths as of March 1.

