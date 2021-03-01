US implements precautionary restrictions on travelers from countries facing Ebola outbreak

The U.S. will now direct travelers from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Guinea, which are currently facing Ebola outbreaks, to six U.S. airports, the CDC said Feb. 26.

The new measures are in effect as of March 1.

"Airlines will collect and transmit passenger information to CDC for public health follow-up and intervention for all passengers boarding a flight to the U.S. who were in DRC or Guinea within the previous 21 days," the update said. The CDC will share the information with state and local health departments.

A source familiar with the announcement said John F. Kennedy in New York City, Dulles outside Washington, D.C., O'Hare in Chicago, Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta, Los Angeles International Airport and Newark Liberty in New Jersey were being considered as monitoring points, according to CBS News.

The CDC did not say which airports it would use in the announcement.

The Ebola risk to the U.S. is low, the CDC said, emphasizing that the cautionary measures are out of an abundance of caution.

As of Feb. 25, there were nine cases including five reported in Guinea, according to the World Health Organization. In the DRC, there have been eight confirmed cases and four deaths.

