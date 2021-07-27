CDC to recommend vaccinated Americans in some areas wear masks indoors again

The CDC is expected to release new guidance July 27 recommending fully vaccinated Americans resume wearing masks indoors in certain regions of the U.S., reports The New York Times.

The agency's initial guidance in May said Americans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks or follow social distancing guidelines in most indoor settings, but still recommended unvaccinated people wear masks. Some experts said it was premature given large pockets of unvaccinated people across the nation.

Now, reports of breakthrough infections among fully vaccinated individuals are increasing — potentially due to the increasing prevalence of the delta variant — and new cases are rising in all 50 states.

Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House chief medical adviser, said during a July 25 CNN interview that the CDC is weighing whether to update COVID-19 mask guidance for all Americans, regardless of vaccination status.

Officials met July 25 to discuss new evidence that may have prompted the expected reversal, CNN reported.

In May, Rochelle Walensky, MD, director of the CDC, had pointed to scientific findings, noting that the decision was backed by "numerous reports in the literature that demonstrate the safety and real-world effectiveness of the authorized vaccines." However, those data were based on infections of previous virus versions, before the delta variant became so widespread.

The CDC has scheduled a media advisory for 3 p.m. ET July 27.