COVID-19 hospitalizations up 32% in US: 11 stats to know

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are increasing nationwide as the delta variant continues to spread, according to the CDC's COVID Data Tracker Weekly Review published July 23.

Eleven statistics to know:

Reported cases

1. The nation's current seven-day case average is 40,246, a 46.7 percent increase from the previous week's average.

2. The seven-day case average is down 84.2 percent from the pandemic's peak seven-day average of 254,052 on Jan. 10.

Vaccinations

3. The U.S. had administered more than 339.8 million total vaccine doses as of July 22.

4. About 187.2 million people have received at least one dose — representing 56.4 percent of the total U.S. population — and more than 162.2 million people have gotten both doses, about 48.8 percent of the population.

5. The seven-day average number of vaccines administered daily was 291,565 as of July 22, a 35.2 percent decrease from the previous week.

Testing

6. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 5.8 percent, up 36 percent from the previous week.

7. The nation's seven-day average test volume for the week of July 9-15 was 599,054, up 15.9 percent from the prior week's average.

New hospital admissions

8. The current seven-day hospitalization average for July 13-19 is 3,521, a 32.2 percent increase from the previous week's average.

Variants

9. Based on an analysis of specimens collected in the two weeks ending July 17, the CDC estimates the delta variant, or B.1.617.2, accounts for 83.2 percent of all U.S. COVID-19 cases.

10. The alpha variant, also known as B.1.1.7, is estimated to account for 8.3 percent of all cases, and the gamma variant, also known as P.1, comprises about 3.3 percent of all cases.

Deaths

11. The current seven-day death average is 223, up 9.3 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.