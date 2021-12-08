CDC awards $22M to fight infectious disease, antimicrobial resistance: 4 things to know

The CDC has given $22 million to 28 organizations to fight antimicrobial resistance and infectious diseases, according to a Dec. 7 news release.

Four things to know:

1. The $22 million will be disseminated to organizations worldwide through the establishment of two new networks: the Global Action in Healthcare Network and the Global AR Laboratory and Response Network.

2. The Global Action in Healthcare Network will be a global collaborative network aiming to address and reduce emerging infections in healthcare settings and affected communities. The Global AR Lab & Response Network will work to improve the detection of emerging antimicrobial-resistant threats and identify risk factors that drive the emergence and spread across healthcare, the community and the environment.

3. The two new networks, paired with additional short-term research projects, will span more than 50 countries and build programs focused on preventing infections in healthcare; build lab capacity to detect antimicrobial-resistant organisms; and develop innovative ways to more rapidly detect and respond to threats like antimicrobial resistance and COVID-19.

4. The U.S. organizations receiving funding are: American Society for Microbiology; American Type Culture Collection; American University of Beirut; Association of Public Health Laboratories; New York City-based Columbia University; Durham, N.C.-based Duke University; Family Health International; Global Scientific Solutions for Health; Health Security Partners; Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University; Evanston, Ill.-based Northwestern University; Pan American Health Organization; Columbus-based Ohio State University; U.S. Civilian Research & Development Foundation; Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University; Pullman-based Washington State University; and Washington University in St. Louis. The institutions received the awards through a competitive selection process based on scientific needs and funds available.