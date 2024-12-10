UI Health clinicians seek to unionize

Advanced practice providers at the University of Illinois Health system, part of the University of Illinois Chicago, are seeking to unionize.

The healthcare clinicians filed representation cards with the Illinois Education Labor Relations Board seeking an election on whether to join Service Employees International Union Local 73, according to a Dec. 9 union news release.

The IELRB, which oversees the unionization process for educational employees in Illinois, must verify employees' interest in being represented by SEIU Local 73 and may schedule an election. If workers vote in favor of unionization, SEIU Local 73 would represent advanced practice providers, including advanced practice nurses, nurse practitioners and physician assistants, who provide care at University of Illinois at Chicago Hospital, Mile Square clinics and other locations staffed by UI Health, according to the release.

Caroline Rodriguez, a nurse practitioner at Mile Square Health Center Urgent Care, said in the release:

"As nurse practitioners in urgent care, we are on the front lines every day, and we deserve a voice in decisions that affect our working conditions and patient care. Unionizing would give us the power to advocate for better support, fair compensation, and improved resources to help us do our jobs more effectively."

UI Health shared the following statement with Becker's:

"UI Health has received the petition to unionize, and we are in the process of reviewing it."





