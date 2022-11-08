Temple University Hospital nurses avert strike

Members of the Temple University Hospital Nurses Association and Temple Allied Professionals have reached a new contract with management, averting a possible strike, news station WHYY reported Nov. 7.

The unions, which are affiliates of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals, represent nurses, technical specialists and other professionals at Philadelphia-based Temple University Hospital.

Union members authorized a strike in October after their previous contract expired. Now, both sides have reached a new three-year agreement covering about 2,500 hospital employees, according to WHYY.

"After working through a pandemic that greatly stressed all front-line caregivers, we worked very hard to get a contract we could be proud of, a contract that honors both our work and our patient community," Phyllis Brown, RN, said in a statement shared with the news station.

The new agreement includes smaller nurse-to-patient ratios, additional security measures, wage increases, and a new system related to follow-ups and debriefs when there is an incident of workplace violence.

