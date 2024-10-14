Stanford hospital nurses approve labor deal with 18% pay boost

Registered nurses at Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley in Pleasanton, Calif., part of Stanford Health Care, have approved a new labor contract.

The agreement, approved Oct. 9, covers more than 550 nurses at the hospital, according to California Nurses Association/National Nurses United.

Under the deal, nurses will see wages increase by 18% over three years, a union spokesperson told Becker's. Other provisions include workplace violence protections and meal- and break-relief for all units for the entire shift.

Stanford Health Care shared the following statement with Becker's: "We are extremely pleased that a majority of our nurses voted to ratify the tentative agreement that was signed and endorsed by their union.

"The new contract provides competitive wage increases and other improvements that reflect the respect and appreciation we have for our nurses and all they do for Tri-Valley and our patients.

Our thanks and congratulations to both negotiation teams for all their hard work in reaching an agreement we could all support."