Nurses at 4 UnityPoint Iowa hospitals plan to form union

Nurses at Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health hospitals are planning to form a union to address concerns over wages and staffing ratios.

The nurses are partnering with Teamsters Local 90 and aim to secure a contract with competitive wages, safe staffing levels and affordable health insurance, according to a Nov. 26 news release from the union.

Nurses involved in the effort come from four UnityPoint Health hospitals: Blank Children's Hospital, Iowa Lutheran Hospital, Iowa Methodist Medical Center and Methodist West Hospital, the Des Moines Register reported Nov. 26.

Union organizers are working to gather enough support to file a petition with the National Labor Relations Board. If the majority of nurses vote in favor, the union would be able to begin collective bargaining with the health system, according to the report.

"UnityPoint Health has tremendous respect for our nurses, and we honor their right to decide whether or not they want union representation," a UnityPoint Health-Des Moines spokesperson said in a statement shared with Becker's. "That said, we believe we work best, and our mission is well served when we work directly with our nurses to promote our culture of collaboration and teamwork. We are proud of the excellent and compassionate care our nurses provide every day to our patients and are grateful for all they do."