Northwell, Intermountain + 4 other systems form alliance to promote HR best practices

Six health systems are forming a human resources alliance to help tackle healthcare's top workforce challenges.

The organizations announced the Evolve Health Alliance in a March 10 news release. Alliance members are:

AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.)

Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.)

Henry Ford Health System (Detroit)

Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City)

Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)

OhioHealth (Columbus)

"Collaboration is key for healthcare systems to successfully adapt to changing conditions and prepare for the future," Heather Brace, senior vice president and chief people officer of Intermountain Healthcare, who also serves as co-chair of Evolve Health Alliance, said in the release. "We know this alliance will help us evolve policies, practices and initiatives that ultimately benefit our patients and the communities we serve."

As part of the alliance, health systems will share information such as best practices about initiatives to improve the well-being of employees, as well as workforce data and analytics insights, members said. They will also team up to improve diversity and inclusion in their workforces and work together on leadership development programs.

The idea for the alliance stemmed from a partnership between Intermountain and Northwell to share best practices and protocols for patient care, according to the health systems. Both organizations deployed their workers to each other's facilities during the pandemic to help hospitals facing surges in COVID-19 cases and staffing shortages. The health systems said positive feedback from employees resulted in the idea for a broader alliance.

Hospitals across the U.S. are facing staffing shortages and rising labor costs as they vie for talent. It's a concern the American Hospital Association has urged Congress to address, calling workforce challenges facing hospitals a national emergency.