Northwell Health ICU nurses travel to Utah to assist Intermountain workers

Thirty Northwell Health intensive care unit nurses will work at Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare to support workers in Utah amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Intermountain announced.

The deployment is part of a partnership between Intermountain and New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell to assist each other and share best practices and protocols for patient care in the current healthcare environment.

In April, Intermountain deployed workers to the New York City area to help hospitals facing surges in COVID-19 cases and staffing shortages. The two teams — made up of 100 Intermountain healthcare workers, including physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses, respiratory therapists, and other workers — were deployed to assist Northwell as well as NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital.

In thanks for the work of Intermountain employees in April, Northwell is now trying to support Intermountain as much as possible.

Intermountain said three teams of 10 ICU nurses from Northwell will exchange best practices with Intermountain ICU teams while treating COVID-19 and non-COVID patients. The first team arrived Aug. 3. Each team will work at Intermountain for two weeks in the ICUs at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah.

