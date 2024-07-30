Labor deal reached at St. Louis hospital after 2 strikes, 1 year of talks

Members of National Nurses United at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis have approved a new labor contract.

The three-year agreement follows one year of negotiations, an informational picket in July 2023, a one-day strike in September 2023, and a two-day strike in December 2023, according to a St. Louis Post-Dispatch report.

"This new contract is a huge win for patients and nurses," Earline Shepard, RN, said in a union news release. "It was a long time coming but we finally won an agreement that will let us recruit and retain experienced nurses. With improved staffing, we can give our patients the care they deserve."

According to NNU, the contract includes:

Language that establishes a nurse staffing subcommittee elected by nurses

Language that addresses reporting workplace violence incidents and personal protective equipment standards

Average wage increase of 17% over three years with a maximum raise of 40%

Retaining the current health insurance plan

The new contract runs from July 27, 2024 to July 27, 2027.

Becker's reached out to the hospital and will update this story if a comment is received.