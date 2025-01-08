In first, Rhode Island physicians form union

Resident physicians and fellows at Providence-based Rhode Island Hospital, part of Brown University Health, formerly Lifespan, have voted to unionize.

The vote was 464-27 in favor of joining the Committee of Interns and Residents, which is affiliated with the Service Employees International Union, union representatives announced on Facebook on Jan. 7. The National Labor Relations Board determined about 700 employees were eligible to vote.

"More than ever, we're seeing how doctors and nurses are taking control of the healthcare system in this country back from insurance companies and an overall medical system rooted in profit," Ben Raymond-Kolker, MD, said in the union's Facebook post. "We're so excited to bring that energy to Rhode Island."

Brown University Health shared the following statement with Becker's after the vote:

"Brown University Health is grateful to our residents, interns and fellows for their important contributions to delivering high-quality care with empathy and kindness. We appreciate all who made their voices heard through this election and look forward to working with CIR in good faith while best serving our patients and communities. Rhode Island Hospital and Brown University Health remain committed to fostering a respectful and collegial working environment for all our employees as we support new generations of physicians to learn and grow."

According to The Providence Journal, the house staff at Rhode Island Hospital are the first physicians to unionize in Rhode Island.

Physicians have been participating in union elections throughout the Northeast. Physicians at ChristianaCare locations in Delaware and Maryland voted in summer 2024 to join the Doctors Council, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union. Most recently, resident physicians and fellows at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia voted against joining the Committee of Interns and Residents.





