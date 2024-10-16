In 1 week, workers at 4 HCA hospitals approve agreements

Members of the National Nurses Organizing Committee, an affiliate of National Nurses United, have approved a new labor contract with Corpus Christi (Texas) Medical Center.

The three-year agreement marks the fourth contract approved by nurses at HCA Healthcare hospitals this month. NNOC/NNU members at MountainView Hospital in Las Vegas, Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo., and Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kan., have also approved new labor contracts.

The agreement at Corpus Christi Medical Center covers around 700 nurses, according to an Oct. 15 union news release.

The agreement includes wage increases of up to 25% over three years for some Texas nurses, according to the release.

The contract also includes a new program to provide coverage for nurses during their meal and rest breaks, as well as new measures to ensure that when nurses are temporarily reassigned, they are moved to units similar to their specialty.

Additionally, per the deal, staff may use preferred names and add personal pronouns to name badges.

"We're so excited to get this contract settled with some major wins for nurses and our patients," Sylvia Higgins, RN, said in the release. "Ensuring nurses get our meal and rest breaks, and placing limitations to cancellations to ensure that staffing guidelines are observed — these are measures that improve our working conditions and patient care."

Becker's has reached out to HCA and will update this story if a comment is received.



HCA, based in Nashville, Tenn., operates 186 hospitals and approximately 2,400 care sites in 20 states and the United Kingdom, according to its website.