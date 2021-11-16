Fired UPMC transporter faces charges for 'pranks'

A fired UPMC Williamsport (Pa.) transporter has been charged related to allegations he participated in a series of "pranks" at the hospital earlier this year, PennLive reported Nov. 15, citing an arrest warrant affidavit.

UPMC police said Matthew Troy Vargason allegedly activated fire alarms, disabled the call box system at the hospital — which patients use to notify providers — and damaged an elevator, according to the report.

The affidavit states that Mr. Vargason admitted to multiple actions between May and August, including disabling the call box system on parts of the fifth and seventh floors, as well as pulling a cable connection in a server cabinet that is attached to patient monitoring equipment in intensive care unit rooms. He also admitted to activating fire alarms and exposing wires in an elevator car.

Mr. Vargason told police his actions were "pranks" and that he "meant no malice," PennLive reported.

Susan Manko, a spokesperson for Pittsburgh-based UPMC, told Becker's Hospital Review the health system regularly monitors and reviews patient safety.

"After investigation of this incident, officials at UPMC Williamsport immediately notified law enforcement authorities and terminated the individual," she said.

Mr. Vargason was charged with criminal mischief, recklessly endangering another person and causing a false fire alarm.

He was arraigned Nov. 9 and released on $10,000 unsecured bail, according to PennLive.

Read the full report here.