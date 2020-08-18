About 700 Allegheny Health Network nurses vote to unionize

Registered nurses at Allegheny Health Network's West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh voted to join Service Employees International Union Healthcare Pennsylvania, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The vote covers about 700 hospital RNs.

SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania represents about 45,000 nurses, professional and technical employees, direct care workers and service employees across the state.

