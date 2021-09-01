842 U of Illinois-Chicago physicians unionize

The Committee of Interns and Residents, a local of the Service Employees International Union, has been certified by the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board to represent 842 interns, resident and fellow physicians at the University of Illinois-Chicago, according to a Sept. 1 news release from the union.

The physicians forming the union began organizing efforts more than a year ago, citing concerns about physician safety, working conditions and patient care.

"Even pre-pandemic, we were concerned about the lack of resources we were forced to work with. Once COVID hit, all of the issues that we struggled with multiplied exponentially — from not having enough space and support staff to challenges facing our patients because of inadequate social services. It became clear that we needed a voice so that we can meaningfully participate in decisions that affect our training and patient care," said Perry Tsai, MD, PhD, a third-year psychiatry resident, said in the news release.

The University of Illinois-Chicago physicians will now negotiate their first contract. They are among the most recent Committee of Interns and Residents members, which also include physicians from the University of California-Fresno and University of California-Riverside.

Becker's reached out to University of Illinois-Chicago and will update the story if a comment becomes available.