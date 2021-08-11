8 hospitals hiring chief human resources officers

Below are eight hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking chief human resources officers in the last month.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Blessing Health System (Quincy, Ill.)

2. Holy Cross Hospital (Silver Spring, Md.)

3. St. Mary's Medical Center (West Palm Beach, Fla.)

4. Cass County Health System (Atlantic, Iowa)

5. Alameda Health System (Oakland, Calif.)

6. Northeast Baptist Hospital (San Antonio, Texas)

7. Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas (Beaumont)

8. DMC Children's Hospital of Michigan (Detroit)