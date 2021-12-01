14 hospital-union contract agreements

The following hospital-union events have been reported since June 30:

1. Tenet hospital in Massachusetts, workers reach labor deal

MetroWest Medical Center Leonard Morse Hospital in Framingham, Mass., reached a 30-month agreement in November with the Laborers' International Union of North America, according to a Dec. 1 news release. The agreement covers about 75 mental health counselors and patient care associates at the behavioral health facility, which is part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

2. Contract extended for New York hospital nurses

Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital and unionized nurses agreed to a contract extension, according to the Olean Times Herald. The contract, which was extended to 2024, covers 220 nurses at the hospital and was approved in November, union and hospital officials reported, according to the newspaper.

3. Catholic Health labor deals approved

About 2,500 registered nurses and service, technical and clerical staff at Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health approved four-year contracts in November after a five-week strike, according to union and health system statements. The six contracts cover workers represented by the Communications Workers of America at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Sisters of Charity Hospital-St. Joseph Campus.

4. Northwell Health, nurses reach $50M labor deal

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health and the New York Professional Nurses Union agreed on terms of a $50 million contract expansion in November. The three-year agreement covers nurses in Northwell Health institutions across New York City, including Lenox Hill Hospital, Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital and Lenox Hill Greenwich Village.

5. Chicago hospital averts strike with new labor deal

Nurses at Community First Medical Center in Chicago reached a labor deal. The two-year agreement averted a three-day strike that was scheduled to start Oct. 29.

6. USC nurses ratify labor dealNurses at Keck Hospital of USC and USC Norris Cancer Hospital in Los Angeles approved a new contract. The agreement, approved in September, runs through June 2025 and covers about 1,400 USC nurses represented by the California Nurses Association.

7. Dignity nurses approve labor deal

More than 14,000 nurses in California and Nevada approved a new contract with San Francisco-based Dignity Health in September. The four-year agreement covers registered nurses represented by the California Nurses Association and National Nurses Organizing Committee.

8. Logan Health nurses approve first union contract

Nurses approved their first union contract with Kalispell, Mont.-based Logan Health in September. The agreement runs through July 2023 and covers members of Service Employees International Union Healthcare 1199NW, who work at Logan Health in the clinics, hospital, long-term care facility, behavioral health and home care and hospice.

9. Nurses at 3 HCA facilities reach labor deal

Nurses at Research Medical Center and Research Psychiatric Center in Kansas City, Mo., and Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kan., reached a labor deal with HCA in August. The agreement covers 1,025 members of the National Nurses Organizing Committee, an affiliate of National Nurses United.

10. Workers at 3 Tenet hospitals in California approve contracts with double-digit pay raises

Workers at three Tenet Healthcare hospitals in Southern California approved contracts in August covering more than 830 healthcare workers represented by the National Union of Healthcare Workers. One of the contracts covers more than 610 workers at Fountain Valley Regional Hospital, including respiratory therapists, nursing assistants and medical technicians. The other contracts cover approximately 225 housekeepers and dietary workers at Fountain Valley, Los Alamitos Medical Center and Lakewood Medical Center, jobs Tenet subcontracts to Compass Group.

11. HCA nurses at 10 Florida hospitals approve labor deal

Nurses at 10 HCA Healthcare hospitals in Florida approved a new contract in July. The three-year agreement covers members of the National Nurses Organizing Committee along Florida's Gulf Coast and in Central Florida.

12. Nurses reach 1st contract with Albany Med

Nurses at Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center Hospital reached their first contract with the New York State Nurses Association in July. Nurses approved the agreement after three years of negotiations, a strike in December 2020 over working conditions and a settlement with the New York State attorney general's office over a "repayment fee" provision in employment contracts of nurses.

13. Cook County Health nurses ratify contract; system to add 300 nurses

Nurses at Chicago-based Cook County Health in July approved a four-year contract with the National Nurses Organizing Committee. Under the deal, Cook County Health agreed to hire 300 additional RNs within an 18-month period.

14. Mission Hospital nurses approve 1st union contract

Nurses at HCA's Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C., ratified their first union contract in July. The contract is with the National Nurses Organizing Committee.