Sparrow workers reach labor deal, averting possible strike

Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Hospital reached a tentative agreement with the Professional Employee Council of Sparrow Hospital, a local affiliate of the Michigan Nurses Association, on a three-year contract, according to hospital and union statements released Dec. 3.

The agreement — which comes after more than four months of collective bargaining — covers about 2,200 union-represented workers, including nurses, pharmacists and laboratory scientists. Workers must still vote on whether to accept the agreement.

"We want to thank the bargaining team from PECSH-MNA for negotiating on behalf of their members and we're especially grateful to our caregivers for the exceptional care and dedication they provide our patients every day," the hospital said in a news release emailed to Becker's. "Navigating the pandemic for the past 21 months has been challenging for everyone and our caregivers have responded with grace and compassion."

According to the union, the contract includes significant wage increases, under which an average bedside nurse would see a 20 percent increase in wages over the life of the agreement. Other provisions cited by the union include no increases in healthcare premiums over the life of the contract, no reduction in sick days for workers, a safe staffing process, and guaranteed access to appropriate personal protective equipment.

"We truly believe that this contract will make a difference for caregivers working at our hospital, for the patients we serve, and for our community as a whole," Katie Pontifex, a Sparrow nurse and president of the union, said in a news release. "We are really proud of the solidarity shown by caregivers in advocating for our patients and our community."

The agreement averts a possible strike. Workers voted from Nov. 16-21 to authorize a strike if necessary.