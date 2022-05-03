UMass Memorial Health eyes affiliation with Massachusetts system

Worcester-based UMass Memorial Health has signed a nonbinding letter of intent with Gardner, Mass.-based Heywood Healthcare, a two-hospital system, to explore an affiliation deal.

The two systems already collaborate on several programs, according to a joint news release from them. The deal will allow the organizations to invest in the community, facilities and social determinants of health.

It will also help create a comprehensive electronic health record, reduce costs, improve healthcare access and support wages and career development, according to the news release.

"During the past two years, we have managed both the challenges of COVID-19 and an increasingly complex healthcare environment. In order to assure continued access to outstanding local health services, we must consider new strategic models that strengthen and enhance the viability of services for our community," Win Brown, president and CEO of Heywood Healthcare, said in the news release.

The deal could take up to a year to complete, and Heywood would become a member of UMass Memorial Health, according to the news release.