UCHealth, Estes Park Health sign letter of intent: 6 things to know

Aurora, Colo-based UCHealth signed a letter of intent on Oct. 3 for Estes Park (Colo.) Health to join UCHealth in 2025.

Here are six things to know:

1. UCHealth signed the LOI with the Park Hospital District, which operates Estes Park Health.

2. EPH asked to join UCHealth to strengthen its healthcare services, to ensure long-term success of its hospital and clinics and to benefit its patients and employees, according to an Oct. 16 release.

3. Under the LOI, UCHealth will invest more than $30 million into EPH's hospital and its community in the next few years. It will also help stabilize EPH's finances, recruit new employees and expand virtual health programs and behavioral health services access.

4. EPH has faced challenges in maintaining its services due to rising uncompensated care and minimal increases in Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements. "The hospital has been forced to transfer or reduce obstetrics, home health and hospice services," the release said. "By joining UCHealth, EPH will be able to strengthen and sustain the health services it currently offers."

5. UCHealth and EPH have partnered for decades, and in 2003, Park Hospital District residents voted 80.3% in favor of the district joining a health system. The district's revenue will remain local to support patient care and services.

6. UCHealth and EPH plan to complete their final agreement in the next few months, with an effective date expected next Spring.