Tampa General inks 5-year deal to operate Florida hospital

Tampa General Hospital will operate Lakeside Medical Center under a five-year agreement, a Tampa General spokesperson confirmed to Becker's.

The Palm Beach County Health Care District's board of commissioners, which runs Lakeside Medical Center, approved the deal Dec. 11, NPR affiliate WLRN reported Dec. 18.

The management and administrative services agreement will roll out in two phases:

Phase 1, beginning Jan. 1 and lasting about a year, will focus on revenue, care coordination and recruitment of a vice president.

Phase 2 will prioritize information technology and physician alignment, WLRN reported.

Lakeside Medical Center is a 70-bed hospital with an average daily census of 10.7 beds in November, WLRN reported. The healthcare district has allocated $600,000 for the first phase, including the cost of hiring a vice president of hospital administration, according to the report.

"TGH is committed to being a strategic partner for the Health Care District and Lakeside Medical Center, with shared goals and a mutual vision for healthcare delivery in the Glades," the healthcare district said in a statement shared with WLRN. Tampa General is expected to "provide administrative leadership, operational and strategic support and deep expertise to enhance the delivery and outcomes of Lakeside Medical Center," the district added.