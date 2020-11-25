Steward acquires 3 hospitals in Colombia

An international affiliate of Dallas-based Steward Health Care System has acquired three hospitals in Colombia, the system announced Nov. 25.

Steward International acquired two hospitals from National Clinics of Columbia. It also acquired the real estate where the San Rafael hospital operates and entered into a collaboration agreement with the hospital.

"Our vision is to build and grow the three hospitals into a true health system that will keep the community healthy," Steward International Chair and CEO Ralph de la Torre, MD, said in a news release. "This is not a short-term commitment. We plan to establish roots and grow in this country for decades to come."

Steward said it plans to invest $28 million in the three hospitals in the first two years.

Over the past 10 years, Steward, a physician-owned health system, has grown to comprise 40 hospitals, including 34 in the U.S., three in the Republic of Malta and now three in Colombia.



