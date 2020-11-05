2 Arizona hospitals join Dignity Health

Yavapai Regional Medical Center, a two-hospital system based in Prescott, Ariz., has joined Dignity Health's Arizona division.

The two organizations announced the completion of the deal Nov. 2, less than three months after they entered into an affiliation agreement. Yavapai Regional joins Dignity's network of six acute care hospitals in the Phoenix area.

"This is an important milestone in our 77-year journey of serving Yavapai County" said John Amos, president and CEO of Yavapai Regional. "This affiliation will expand our current healthcare services and resources to benefit the people and communities we serve."



More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

Geisinger, AtlantiCare unravel merger

University Hospitals to add 19th hospital to its network

Intermountain + Sanford: 5 things to know about the $15B merger

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.