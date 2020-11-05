University Hospitals to add 19th hospital to its network

Cleveland-based University Hospitals will become a minority partner of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio-based Western Reserve Hospital under an agreement announced Nov. 4.

Western Reserve Hospital is an independent, physician-owned hospital with 89 beds. Under the agreement, it will become the 19th hospital in UH's network, which also includes more than 50 outpatient centers.

The organizations said the partnership will expand access to care for patients in Summit County, Ohio.

"UH is pleased to extend care close to home for our Summit County patients through our new relationship with Western Reserve, a hospital that has demonstrated excellence and shares our vision to provide the most advanced care, compassion and value," University Hospitals President Cliff Megerian, MD, said in a news release. "The affiliation will lead to expanded services and more options for patients at Western Reserve Hospital and better access to the quaternary care and clinical trials available through our academic medical center."

