Intermountain + Sanford: 5 things to know about the $15B merger

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare and Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health are pursuing a merger that would create a 70-hospital system.

Five things to know about the proposed merger:

1. The two systems announced Oct. 26 that they have signed a letter of intent to merge. The deal would combine Sanford's 46 hospitals and Intermountain's 24 hospitals, including one that is virtual.

2. The combined system would employ more than 89,000 people.

3. Intermountain and Sanford Health's insurance operations, which cover about 1.1 million, would combine.

4. Intermountain and Sanford Health's combined revenue last year totaled $15 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal.

5. The combined system would operate 435 clinics across seven states.

