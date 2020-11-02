Geisinger, AtlantiCare unravel merger

Geisinger no longer serves as the parent organization of AtlantiCare, the two health systems announced Nov. 2.

Egg Harbor Township, N.J.-based AtlantiCare has been part of Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger since 2015. AtlantiCare voted to break away from Geisinger in September 2019, and the systems announced in March that they were severing the merger. They finalized the transaction Oct. 31.

"Finalizing the separation of our organizations best positions us to continue providing high-quality health care services in the respective communities we serve in Pennsylvania and New Jersey," the systems said in a joint statement. "We are grateful to all who have supported this mutual agreement, which preserves both organizations' long-term success and allows for the most appropriate use of our non-profit, charitable resources for many years to come."

The two systems said they will continue their collaboration on the New Jersey campus of the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

