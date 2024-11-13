St. Luke's acquisition of Grand View Health in 'full swing'

Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health Network's planned acquisition of Grand View Health in Sellersville, Pa., is underway.

The two parties signed a letter of intent Sept. 5 and regulatory approval is expected in the second quarter of 2025, with due diligence between the two in "full swing," according to a Nov. 13 GVH investor call presentation, obtained by Becker's.

A member substitution agreement is under review with a goal to sign by Dec. 31. Foundation board, hospital board and medical staff by-laws also need to be amended or replaced, the presentation said.

St. Luke's is a nonprofit system that comprises 15 campuses and more than 300 care sites, according to its website.

Becker's has reached out to St. Luke's and Grand View Health for comment and will update this story should more information become available.