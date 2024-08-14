Penn Medicine, Doylestown Health sign definitive agreement

Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania Health System and Doylestown (Pa.) Health signed a definitive agreement for Doylestown to become part of Penn Medicine.

Pending final federal and state approvals, the systems aim to integrate clinical care and operations by early 2025, according to an Aug. 14 news release. Upon completion of the deal, Doylestown Hospital will become the seventh Penn Medicine hospital.

"The integration of Doylestown Health into UPHS will enable us to expand access to care by providing leading-edge treatments and novel therapies — services that patients might have to travel far from home to receive — within their communities," UPHS CEO Kevin Mahoney said in the release. "Through this strategy, we join the best of Penn Medicine with the best of Doylestown Health to give patients as many convenient pathways as possible to outstanding care and support."

The two systems signed a nonbinding letter of intent in January to explore if Doylestown would become part of Penn Medicine. The deal lays the foundation for the development of new clinical programs and expanded services across the greater Philadelphia region. It would also build upon existing clinical integration in cancer care between the two systems.

Philadelphia Business Journal reported in July that Doylestown Health was meeting certain financial goals to clear the way for a definitive agreement.

"In bringing together Doylestown Health’s unique brand of care delivered with compassion and expertise and the world-renowned, ground-breaking care that is synonymous with Penn Medicine, we strengthen each organization’s ability to provide the healthcare our communities need and deserve," Doylestown president and CEO Jim Brexler said in the release.