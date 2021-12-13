Penn Highlands Healthcare to add 8th hospital

Highlands Hospital, a 64-bed facility in Connellsville, Pa., signed a definitive agreement to join DuBois, Pa.-based Penn Highlands Healthcare.

The deal, expected to take effect in early 2022, would make Highlands Hospital the eighth hospital in Penn Highlands' network.

The organization said the deal will help Highlands Hospital expand services, preserve jobs and recruit physicians and staff.

"Penn Highlands Healthcare continues its growth by adding new hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and physician practices," said Steve Fontaine, CEO of Penn Highlands Healthcare. "This affiliation with Highlands Hospital is another step to achieve our vision to be the integrated health system of choice."