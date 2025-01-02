OhioHealth wraps hospital acquisition

Mount Gilead, Ohio-based Morrow County Hospital officially joined Columbus, Ohio-based OhioHealth on Jan. 1.

OhioHealth shared plans to acquire the 25-bed critical access hospital in July, making it the system's 16th hospital.

"While we've collaborated closely for many years, having Morrow County Hospital as a full member of the OhioHealth family — and welcoming all associates as OhioHealth associates — is truly something to celebrate," Tristan Hall, senior vice president and CHRO of OhioHealth, said in a Jan. 1 LinkedIn post. "We are thrilled to have you fully onboard and look forward to continuing to grow and succeed together."

Morrow County Hospital is the fourth hospital addition to the non-profit system over a two-year span.