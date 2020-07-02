New York City hospital, oncology practice to build cancer center

The Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York City is partnering with New York Cancer & Blood Specialists to build a cancer care facility.

The hospital will work with the oncology practice, which has locations across New York state, including in New York City, to build the Brooklyn Cancer Center. The facility is slated to open in the fourth quarter of this year.



"We are very proud to enter into this partnership with New York Cancer & Blood Specialists, which strengthens our ability to deliver community-based cancer care," said Gary G. Terrinoni, Brooklyn Hospital Center's president and CEO. "Residents of Brooklyn no longer have to travel out of the borough for excellent cancer care."

