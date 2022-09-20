NCH Healthcare partners with Nicklaus Children's to bolster services

Naples, Fla.-based NCH Healthcare System has partnered with Miami-based Nicklaus Children's Hospital to offer new pediatric care services, Wink News reported Sept. 19.

The partnership will allow for new neonatal intensive care unit inpatient services, premature infant care and general newborn care, including hearing evaluations, at NCH.

"This is the future of healthcare, I think," Paul Hiltz, president and CEO of NCH Healthcare System, told the publication. "We can't be everything to everybody, but we're going to partner with the world's experts here to bring that expertise here for people, so they don't have to leave town."

NCH Healthcare averages 3,800 births per year, and Nicklaus Children's provided care for 500,000 children in 2021, according to Wink News.

The partnership is set to begin Oct. 1.