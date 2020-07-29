Methodist Healthcare to acquire 5 freestanding EDs in Texas

San Antonio-based Methodist Healthcare plans to buy five freestanding emergency departments in Texas, according to The San Antonio Business Journal.

With the addition of the EDs, Methodist will have nine facilities in the San Antonio area.

"The expansion of access points for all hospital systems is crucial, especially now during a pandemic," Methodist Healthcare President and CEO Allen Harrison told the Business Journal.

All five centers operate under the First Choice brand.

Three of the EDs were previously operated by Dallas-based Steward Health Care. The other two were owned and operated by Adeptus Health.

