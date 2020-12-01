MedStar Health absorbs 19 urgent care centers

Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health has acquired Righttime Medical Care, adding 19 urgent care centers and 300 employees to its network.

The acquisition, effective Dec. 1, more than doubles the number of urgent care centers MedStar Health operates in the Baltimore and Washington, D.C., areas.

The integration of the urgent care centers will take place over the next 12 months, the organizations said.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for both our patients and our employees to be a part of the MedStar Health network, which has an exceptional reputation in our community,” said Robert Graw, Jr., MD, CEO and founder of Righttime Medical Care.

