Hospital M&A update: 5 recent deals

Five transactions involving hospitals and health systems were announced, finalized or advanced since Oct. 23:

1. Penn State Health acquires hospital from Geisinger

Geisinger completed the sale of Holy Spirit Health System in Camp Hill, Pa., to Penn State Health Nov. 1.

2. Miami hospital acquired by Keralty

Westchester General Hospital, a physician-owned hospital in Miami, was acquired by healthcare management firm Keralty Health Enterprise, the company said Oct. 29.

3. CHS sells 2 Texas hospitals

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems completed the sale of two hospitals in Texas Oct. 27. CHS sold the 231-bed Abilene Regional Medical Center and the 188-bed Brownwood Regional Medical Center to Abilene-based Hendrick Health System.

4. Intermountain, Sanford to merge into 70-hospital system

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare and Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health have signed a letter of intent to merge.

5. CHS sells San Angelo Community Medical Center

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems announced Oct. 23 that it has completed the divestiture of San Angelo (Texas) Community Medical Center.

