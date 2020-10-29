Miami hospital acquired by Keralty

Westchester General Hospital, a physician-owned hospital in Miami, was acquired by healthcare management firm Keralty Health Enterprise, the company announced Oct. 29.

The Miami hospital will become the 60th U.S. hospital in Keralty's network. Keralty operates internationally and aims to develop a more comprehensive healthcare system.

Under the agreement, Keralty will acquire the 78,000-square-foot hospital as well as 248,000 square feet of parking and undeveloped land.

Keralty also will keep Westchester General's current staff of 570 employees.

"On behalf of the nearly 20,000 Keralty employees worldwide, we welcome Westchester to our family of companies," said Sergio Martinez, Keralty Global CEO. "This addition provides a new opportunity to expand our presence in the U.S. and to advance our journey to establish a better model of care and support for our patients and health plan partners."

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

CHS sells 2 Texas hospitals

Hospital M&A update: 10 recent deals

Intermountain + Sanford: 5 things to know about the $15B merger



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.