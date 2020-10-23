Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

CHS divests Texas hospital

Ayla Ellison 

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems announced Oct. 23 that it has completed the divestiture of San Angelo (Texas) Community Medical Center. 

CHS sold the 171-bed hospital to Shannon Health System in San Angelo. The organizations completed the transaction about seven months after entering into a definitive agreement. 

The divestiture is among those CHS discussed on its second-quarter earnings call. The company ended the second quarter of this year with net income of $70 million, compared to a net loss of $167 million in the same period a year earlier. 

With the transaction complete, CHS now operates nine hospitals in Texas. 

