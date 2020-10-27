CHS sells 2 Texas hospitals

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems completed the sale of two hospitals in Texas Oct. 27.

CHS sold the 231-bed Abilene Regional Medical Center and the 188-bed Brownwood Regional Medical Center to Abilene-based Hendrick Health System.

With the sale complete, CHS now operates seven hospitals in Texas.

"Today is the culmination of a year of planning and preparation," Brad Holland, president and CEO of Hendrick Health, said in a news release. "We are excited to begin this transformation in healthcare for our communities. Our growth ensures local access to vital medical services that patients need."

The sale of Abilene Regional was approved by Texas regulators in early October, despite objection from the Federal Trade Commission.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission had final say on the transaction because Texas implemented a law that shields the deals from federal oversight in exchange for state oversight.

